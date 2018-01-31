SAMBALPUR: Normal life was disrupted in Bamra on Tuesday as residents observed dawn-to-dusk bandh demanding justice for Class XI student Shreyas Kesharwani who died on January 6 after being allegedly ragged in the hostel of Sri Chaitanya Junior College at Marikavalasa in Visakhapatnam.

The bandh, which was called under the banner of Shreyas Hatyakanda Kriyanusthan Committee, evoked spontaneous response.

While business establishments, educational institutions, banks, Government and private offices remained closed, vehicular movement was also paralysed due to the bandh.

Residents, including school and college students, took out a rally across Bamra demanding justice for Shreyas, a native of Garposh in the block.

Kriyanusthan Committee convener Khirod Sa said Andhra Pradesh police are yet to take action against the accused involved in ragging Shreyas which led to his death. “We demanded CBI probe into the incident and stringent action against persons involved in the crime and the educational institution as well,” he said.

The agitators also submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through Bamra Block Development Officer Brajabandhu Bhue.

On December 26 last year, some inmates of the hostel reportedly assaulted Shreyas during ragging which resulted in him sustaining injuries. After he informed the vice-principal of the institution about the incident, Shreyas was treated at a private hospital in Visakhapatnam.

Two days later, Shreyas informed his father Sailesh Kesharwani that he sustained injuries after falling in the bathroom. He was brought home on December 30. Subsequently, he complained of severe chest pain as well as pain in limbs and was rushed to Ispat General Hospital at Rourkela. Shreyas was shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on January 5 where he died during treatment.

Earlier on January 7, residents of Garposh had called for an eight-hour bandh demanding justice for Shreyas.