KORAPUT: A five-member State Crime Branch team, which is investigating the Kunduli gang-rape incident, visited the forensic department of district police and Laxman Nayak Medical college here on Tuesday to gather information pertaining to the case. Earlier, the team had visited Kunduli PHC and the village of the victim. This was the third visit of the CB team. The team was led by DSP Sobhagya Laxmi Patnaik. According to sources, the team is likely to camp here for the next three days for investigation.

Cong takes out rally

Jeypore: Hundreds of woman members of the Congress took out a rally in Jeypore town on Tuesday, demanding immediate justice for Kunduli rape victim. Led by DCC president Minakhi Bahinipati, the protestors marched through the town holding banners and posters against the State Government. They later sat on a dharna in front of the Sub-Collector’s office.

BJP demands justice for victim

Koraput: Hundreds of women members of the BJP took out a rally at Semiliguda block headquarters on Tuesday to protest against the Kunduli gang-rape incident. The party’s State Mahila Morcha chief Pratibha Sathpathy alleged the BJD-led State Government was responsible for the victim’s death.

Meanwhile, district BJP leaders gheraoed the Block Office raising several issues pertaining to the block. Among others, district BJP president Bijay Mishra, former MP and BJP leader Jayram Pangi, District Mahila Morcha leader Mandakini Paiko participated in the protest rally.