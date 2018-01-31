BHUBANESWAR: An LIC officer who had created ghost policy holders and swindled the insurance money was convicted by a CBI court here on Tuesday for one such case reported in Nabarangpur district. Special Judge, CBI, Swarup Kumar Mishra found the LIC officer Jaya Narayan Munna guilty on four counts and handed him two years rigorous imprisonment for each of the offence. Munna was also asked to pay a penalty of `25,000 for each of the four counts and serve three months in case of defaulting payment. The case dates back to 2001 when Munna was assistant branch manager at Nabarangpur.

According to Public Prosecutor for CBI Rajeswar Hota, Munna had created a policy for one Ugrasen Kumbhar, mentioned as son of Sadanand Kumbhar of Dangara village, though none by such identities existed at all. On August 13, 2003, Munna generated a false death certificate of the non-existent Ugrasen purportedly issued by Papadahandi Primary Health Centre. It was applied in the name of Sadanand, the non-existent father of the ghost policy holder. “Munna, as the assistant branch manager, assigned inquiry of the case to himself and submitted a report stating that Ugrasen is indeed dead. He also got a cheque of `1,38,240 issued.

Since Ugrasen had no bank account, he got that sum transferred to his account,” Hota said. The CBI was tipped off about the case and registered an FIR in 2005. During trial, 19 witnesses were examined and 13 documents produced. Basing on the evidence, the Special Judge, CBI pronounced Munna guilty under Section 420/471/468 of IPC and Section 13(1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act. Interestingly, Munna, during his posting in Balangir had created two such ghost policies and was convicted in 2015. He is also facing trial in four such cases in Nabarangpur, Hota said. In 2006, he was terminated from service by the LIC.