BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to provide drinking water to several areas of Balasore district where ground water is salty.

A decision in this regard was taken at a high-level meeting presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik where he reviewed progress of different projects in Balasore, Nabarangpur and Jharsuguda districts. The Chief Minister said drinking water projects will be set up in Subarnarekha and Budhabalanga rivers to provide drinking water to Bhograi, Baliapal, Jaleswar, Bahanaga, Soro and Sadar blocks of Balasore district which are facing salt water problem.

Naveen asked the Urban Development Department to take steps for supply of piped water in uncovered areas of Jharsuguda, Brajrajnagar and Belpahar urban bodies. He asked the officials to launch digital dispensaries introduced in Nabarangpur district. He said beneficiaries under MGNREGS who have already availed 90 days work should be included in Odisha Construction Workers’ Welfare Board so that they can avail benefit of social security schemes. Chief Secretary AP Padhi was present.