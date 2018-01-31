BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Congress team scouting for a suitable candidate for the by-election to Bijepur Assembly constituency reached Bargarh on Tuesday, BJD distributed responsibilities among senior leaders to ensure victory of the party candidate Rita Sahu. While Sahu will file her nomination on February 5, BJP’s candidate Ashok Panigrahi is likely to file his papers three days ahead, on February 2. Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Prasad Harichandan said the party candidate will be announced soon. “A team has gone to the constituency and will submit its report which will be sent to the high command.

The candidate’s name will be announced soon,” he said. Congress has constituted a committee, headed by veteran leader and former Chief Minister Hemananda Biswal, to select its candidate. While the BJD and BJP have declared their candidates for the by-poll, Congress is yet to announce its nominee for Bijepur, which has been its traditional bastion. Meanwhile, senior BJD leader and Rajya Sabha member Prasanna Acharya and Minister for Steel and Mines Prafulla Mallik have been appointed by the party to oversee campaign and other arrangements for the by-election.

While Industries Minister Niranjan Pujari and former minister Prashant Nanda will be in-charge of Gaisilet block, Minister of State for Labour Sushant Singh and former minister Pranab Prakash Das have been given charge of Bijepur block. Former minister Sanjay Dasburma and party MLA Debesh Acharya are in charge of Barpali block. The process of filing nominations for the by-poll has started after the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued a gazette notification.

The by-poll is being considered an acid test for the three major political parties in the State - BJD, BJP and Congress - ahead of the Assembly polls and Lok Sabha elections, due next year. Voting for the by-poll which was necessitated following the death of Congress MLA Subal Sahu on August 22 last year, is scheduled to be held on February 24.

The filing of nominations would continue till February 6, while scrutiny of papers would be held on February 7 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 9. Counting of votes is scheduled for February 28. Arrangements have been made for use of VVPAT (Voter-verified Paper Audit Trail) machine along with EVMs during the by-poll. All booths in Bijepur Assembly segment will have VVPATs, which will release paper slips for the voters. That will act as a receipt and confirm the symbol they have voted for.