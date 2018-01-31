KENDRAPARA: Five years back, Minaketan Mallick of Kendrapara’s Khandeipada village was charged with killing his wife and dumping her body in a crocodile-infested river. He and his brother were even thrown behind bars for more than a year because police found it easy to pin them for the alleged crime. On Monday, Minaketan’s wife resurfaced with her lover only to prove what a victim of miscarriage of justice he had become. Minaketan had married Mamata Mallick of Terahi village within Rajnagar police limits in 2011. After two years of conjugal life, Mamata, who was 23 years of age then, went missing all of a sudden in 2013.

Subsequently, Mamata’s father Pitambar Mallick lodged an FIR with the police accusing his son-in-law of killing his daughter and throwing her body in Hansua river within Bhitarkanika National Park which is crawling with crocodiles. Acting on the complaint, police arrested Minaketan and his younger brother Madhaba. After languishing for more than a year in jail, both were released on bail. “I pleaded innocence before the police but in vain.

As the water bodies in Bhitarkanika are replete with crocodiles, police found it easy to put the blame on me of dumping Mamata’s body into the river to erase all evidence. The botched-up investigation by police ruined my life,” said Mineketan. When Mamata returned to the nearby Bhatpada village with one Madhaba Sethi on Monday, villagers of Khandeipada identified her and informed Minaketan about her return. A shocked Mineketan rushed to Bhatapada and asked Mamata to accompany him to the police station and prove his innocence.

However, the woman refused his offer. Minaketan then lodged a complaint with police about his wife being alive. Police went to Bhatapada and during interrogation, Mamata revealed that she had gone to Hyderabad with Madhaba five years back. The woman further claimed that she was forced to leave as Mineketan used to torture her. Minaketan alleges that police had forcefully extracted murder confession from him and his brother. Necessary legal action should be taken against the police officials who carried out the shoddy investigation, he urged.

“I will not accept Mamata as my wife now. My lawyer will soon file a petition in court to drop all charges against me,” Mineketan said. Rajnagar IIC Sukant Patra said further investigation into the case is on.