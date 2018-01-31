BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Police chalked out an action plan with its Andhra Pradesh counterparts and Border Security Force (BSF) for strategic deployment of security forces and area domination in the cut-off areas of Malkangiri district which continues to be under the control of Maoist rebels.

At the Inter-State Coordination meeting held at Hyderabad on Monday under the chairmanship of Senior Security Advisor to the Ministry of Home Affairs, it was decided that the three agencies would carry out action in specific areas of the cut-off areas to get control back from the Maoists.

Cut-off and Tulsi Dongri areas of Malkangiri district and Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary in Nuapada district were the focus areas from Odisha perspective, said DGP Dr RP Sharma who attended the meeting. Broad parameters of proposed inter-state operations were discussed and outlined at the meeting, he said.

Since inter-state anti-Maoist operations was the focus of the meeting, it was decided to intensify operations in identified areas where Left rebels have a strong presence.

The inter-state coordination also included strategic re-deployment of security forces, upgradation of security and civil infrastructure, upscaling intelligence and synergy with security forces of neighbouring states and central armed police forces.

The meeting revealed that Left Wing Extremism situation has improved in the State. Currently, six districts including Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj and Nabarangpur have reported no Maoist activity.

However, the rebels continue to be active in Nuapada, Boudh, Nayagarh, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Sundargarh while Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Balangir and Bargarh continue to be hotbeds.

Last year, as many 52 incidents of Maoist violence were reported in the State as compared to 68 in 2016. Of them, 15 included exchanges of fire with the security Forces. Nine security force casualties were recorded in the State during 2017. The number of civilian killings by Maoists has also come down to 17 in 2017 as against 23 in the previous year.

DGPs of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, BSF and CRPF attended the meeting. IG (Operation) RP Koche and DIG, SIW Naransingha Bhol was also present.