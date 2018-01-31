BHUBANESWAR: The process for polls to urban local bodies (ULBs), to be held in later part of this year, has started with the state government asking the district collectors to complete the delimitation and reservation process by April 30, 2018.

As per programme of the delimitation of wards and reservation of seats approved by the state government, the district collectors will issue draft notification on delimitation of wards and reservation of seats and invite objections and suggestions by February 15, 2018. A letter written by director, municipal administration Sangramjit Nayak to all collectors said that the last date of receipt of objections and suggestions by district magistrates will be February 24, 2018. The district magistrates will publish the notification relating to the delimitation of wards and reservation of seats by March 8, 2018.

Appeal against the publication of notification made by the district magistrates can be filed from March 8 to March 23, 2018. Hearing of the appeal will be between March 26 to April 25, 2018. Decision of the government in respect of disposal of appeals will be intimated to the collectors by April 28, 2018. The

district magistrates will issue the final notification on delimitation of wards and reservation of seats on April 30, 2018.