CUTTACK: The baby swapping allegation took a new turn on Tuesday with SCB Medical College and Hospital authorities handing over the CCTV footage to police.

The CCTV footage shows the newborn girl being taken out of operation theatre by a midwife accompanied with girl child’s grandmother to labour room. “We have handed over the CCTV footage to police for necessary investigation,” said SCBMCH Superintendent Prof. Shayma Kanungo adding that there was no question of any exchange as the day was a holiday.” Except the patient, Madhusmita Mohapatra, there were no other deliver case through Caesarean on January 26.

On the other hand, the couple refuse to accept the 5-day-old girl. With the couple refusing to accept the baby girl, police have sought the help of Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to take care of the infant. “We have intimated CWC to take custody of the newborn till establishment of her biological parenthood,” said Arun Kumar Swain, IIC, Mangalabag police station.

Alleging swapping of their newborn baby, Madhusmita’s husband Prahallad Mohapatra on Tuesday filed a fresh FIR demanding for conduct of DNA test in order to establish her biological parenthood. A case has been registered at Mangalabag police station and necessary follow up action will be initiated as per law, Swain informed.