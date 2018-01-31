BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday urged the Centre to relax Fair Average Quality (FAQ) norms for paddy procurement in the State.

Writing to Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan, Pradhan said the quality of paddy has been affected due to unseasonal rains. Pradhan, who had discussed the issue with Paswan earlier, said the farmers will be forced to go for distress sale of paddy if the FAQ norms are not relaxed by the Centre.

“It is understood from various interactions that unless the Government of India relaxes FAQ norms for paddy crop in Odisha, the farmers would be forced to make distress sale of paddy,” Pradhan said in his letter.

Meanwhile, a team of officers of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has visited and assessed the paddy quality in the affected districts. The FCI team has reportedly found that the harvested paddy does not meet the FAQ standard.

Pradhan’s request to Paswan came in the wake of large scale complaints from farmers about distress sale of paddy, following refusal of the procurement agencies to accept paddy not conforming to FAQ norms. Earlier, the State Government had made a similar request to the Centre.

In a letter to Paswan, Food Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister SN Patro had stated that unseasonal rains in October had caused extensive damage to both standing and harvested crops in 19 districts. According to FAQ norms, paddy that has been damaged, discoloured or sprouted by up to 5 per cent is acceptable. The paddy which is damaged over 5 per cent will be rejected.