BHUBANESWAR: Sky-watchers are in for a rare astronomical event in the sky on Wednesday evening. They can catch a glimpse of super moon and blue moon along with total lunar eclipse at one time - an unusual combination, which is occurring after 35 years.

The beauty of the moon is all set to get tripled and it is a special space event that everyone is looking out for. The last blue moon and total lunar eclipse had occurred on December 30, 1982.

The full moon will be the last super moon of a trilogy of consecutive three super moons. The first and second of the series were on December 3 and January 2 respectively.

Even as the moon is called blue blood moon, it has nothing to do with the colour. The moon will be blood red/orange in colour and eight per cent bigger having an added brightness of around 30 per cent.

Deputy Director of Pathani Samanta Planetarium Subhendu Pattnaik said the rare confluence of the three celestial events has prompted many to call it a super blue blood moon eclipse. When a calendar month has two full moons, the second full moon is called a blue moon. We will see another blue moon in March, he said.

“People can view the total lunar eclipse in naked eye from 6.21 pm to 7.37 pm. The eclipse will end at about 8.41 pm. The first stages of the eclipse will not be directly visible here as it will start when the moon is below the horizon,” he said.

Elaborate arrangements have been made at the planetarium, Institute of Physics (IoP) and Regional Science Centre (RSC) so that the visitors can experience the special space event through telescopes.

“In collaboration with Samanta Chandra Sekhar Amateur Astronomers’ Association, we have planned one-hour discussion along with one-to-one question answer session for students at IoP. Around 100 students from 15 schools and engineering colleges are expected to participate,” informed Pattnaik.

The city residents are excited to experience the real celestial treat. “I am eagerly waiting for the moment when I can watch the special celestial event. I am planning to visit the planetarium to have a better view of the super moon,” said Josika Panda, a student.

Though there will be two partial solar eclipses on February 15 and July 13, the next total lunar eclipse will happen on July 27-28.