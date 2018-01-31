BHUBANESWAR: The City police on Tuesday arrested a senior State Government official on the charges of duping a woman of `13 lakh with a promise to buy her a residential plot. Additional Secretary of School and Mass Education Department Biswanath Sethi (59) was nabbed after he failed to honour two agreements he had signed before the police to refund the amount.

He is supposed to retire on Wednesday. Police sources said Sethi, a resident of Jaydev Vihar here, had taken the amount through cheques from Sasmita Behera of Katikata under Salepur police limits in Cuttack district in 2012. He had promised her a residential plot in Shankarpur mouza under Khandagiri police limits. Though Sethi fraudulently registered seven decimal land in favour of Behera claiming it to be homestead land, she later came to know that the land was taken on lease from the Government and subsequently restored back to Government.

The women had approached him to get the amount refunded after his fraudulent activities came to the fore. Initially, he had also promised them a refund. But latter he started avoiding calls prompting her to lodge a complaint. Behera alleged that taking advantage of being a Government officer, Sethi had cheated a number of land aspirants. “Sethi has been arrested. He will be produced in the court after thorough interrogation,” said Khandagiri IIC Himanshu Bhusan Swain.