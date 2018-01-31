BHUBANESWAR: The process for polls to urban local bodies (ULBs), to be held in later part of the year, has started with the State Government asking district collectors to complete the delimitation and reservation process by April 30.

As per programme of the delimitation of wards and reservation of seats approved by the State Government, the collectors will issue draft notification on delimitation of wards and reservation of seats and invite objections and suggestions by February 15.

A letter written by Director, Municipal Administration Sangramjit Nayak to all collectors said the last date for receipt of objections and suggestions by district magistrates will be February 24. The district magistrates will publish notification relating to delimitation of wards and reservation of seats by March 8.

Appeal against publication of notification made by the district magistrates can be filed between March 8 and March 23. Hearing of the appeal will be between March 26 and April 25 while decision of the Government in respect of disposal of appeals will be intimated to the collectors by April 28. The district magistrates will issue final notification on delimitation of wards and reservation of seats on April 30.