BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Tuesday urged the Election Commission to immediately transfer some key officers of Bargarh district, including collector-cum-district election officer and superintendent of police, for a free and fair election.

Accusing the ruling BJD of rampant misuse of state machinery and muscle power to swing the Bijepur by-election in its favour, the saffron party in a memorandum to the Election Commission (EC) said a fair election cannot be expected as the district administration is working in a most partisan manner. Citing instances of inducements offered by the State Government to woo voters and compromise the impartiality of the election process ab initio, the delegation led by Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the State Government announced schemes worth over `1250 crore without budgetary support ahead of the election to further its poll prospects.

Apart from declaring Bijepur as a Notified Area Council (NAC), the State Government diverted untied funds to the tune of `200 crore to the Assembly segment to influence voters. Large scale work orders have been issued to BD workers in gross violation of all norms of financial propriety. “What is more distressing and a matter of grave concern is the active involvement and connivance of the State Government officials to further the vested interest of the ruling BJD. Such intervention is being done both from the Capital and the district headquarters,” the memorandum said.

Alleging that the law and order situation in Bargarh district is at its nadir, the BJP said its workers are being terrorised by the police by implicating them in false cases to dampen their spirit. “The BJD has left no stone unturned to ensure its poll victory by using devious means,” the memorandum said. Seeking intervention of the EC ensuring neutrality and credibility of the poll process, the BJP delegation demanded transfer of the district collector, SP, SDPO Padampur, BDOs and police inspectors of Bijepur, Gaisilet and Barpali blocks with immediate effect to prevent them from acting as party agents. The saffron party further demanded that all the 270 booths in the Assembly segment be declared as ‘sensitive’ and CCTVs be installed in and around the polling booths to prevent any untoward incidents.

