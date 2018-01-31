Women protesting in front of the health centre in Erasma on Tuesday.

JAGATSINGHPUR: Hundreds of women sat on a dharna in front of the Community Health Centre in Erasama on Tuesday, demanding appointment of doctors, renovation of building and smooth distribution of medicines under Niramaya scheme.

Cracks on the roof of CHC building

|Express

According to sources, about 500 patients visit the health centre daily. However, locals alleged that shortage of doctors had hampered the health services at the centre. Mortality rate of children and pregnant women had increased in various panchayats under Erasama block due to lack of proper healthcare facilities, the protestors claimed.

The sanctioned posts of doctors for the CHC is five, which includes the provision for four specialists. However, there are only two doctors working at the CHC. The posts of paediatrician and gynaecologist have been lying vacant for the past four years, posing a threat to the lives of infants and pregnant women. About five to seven infants and several pregnant women die every week in the absence of specialists, sources said.

The protestors maintained that despite staging frequent stirs, neither the State Government nor the district administration had taken necessary steps for improving the healthcare system in the block.

“The doctors are not prescribing free medicines to the patients under Government’s Niramaya scheme,” Sarita Swain of Japa village, a protestor, alleged.

The CHC building has been lying in a dilapidated condition. Earlier, three patients sustained injuries after a portion of the ceiling collapsed. With cracks developing on the roof, rubbles fall on patients admitted to the CHC.

Meanwhile, the protestors submitted a memorandum to the local authority of Erasama CHC, who assured them of taking necessary steps for fulfilment of their demands within a week. The women, then, withdrew their protest.

‘“Healthcare services have been affected due to scarcity of doctors. I have sent the memorandum of the locals to higher authorities,” Medical Officer, CHC Erasama, Sagar Swain, said.