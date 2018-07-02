Home States Odisha

Former Odisha MLA Nabin Nanda arrested from Kolkata spa, suspended from BJD

Nabin's lawyer Asim Kumar confirmed that Nanda was arrested on Saturday evening from the spa on Park Street under the Immoral Trafficking Act and was bailed out on Sunday.

Published: 02nd July 2018 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2018 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image for representational purpose only

By IANS

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha's former MLA Nabin Nanda was arrested during a raid at a Kolkata spa where a sex racket was being run, informed sources said on Monday.

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has since suspended the former Dhenkanal legislator from the party.

Nabin's lawyer Asim Kumar confirmed that Nanda was arrested on Saturday evening from the spa on Park Street under the Immoral Trafficking Act and was bailed out on Sunday.

As many as 18 persons, including nine sex workers, were arrested from the spa.

Nabin rubbished any connection with the sex racket and claimed he was detained after he entered the spa during an attempt to chase a pickpocket.

"The allegations regarding involvement in the sex racket and what has been propagated is completely fabricated. I was out for shopping around 7 p.m. on Saturday when my pocket was picked. I chased the miscreants and entered the spa and was caught by a police team that mistook me to be a client," said the former MLA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nabin Nanda Odisha MLA Kolkata spa BJD Immoral Trafficking Act

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp