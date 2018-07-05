Pradhan seeks e-NAM link for Odisha RMCs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday urged his Agriculture counterpart Radha Mohan Singh to link all 66 Regulated Market Committees (RMCs) of the State with e-NAM platform.

“There is an urgent need to link all 66 RMCs functioning under the supervision and control of Odisha State Agricultural Marketing Board under Electronic National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) platform. This is important as the majority of RMCs in Odisha have inadequate facilities and infrastructure,” Pradhan said in a letter to Singh.

Such an initiative will go a long way in ameliorating farmers’ woes and help in correlation of their produce with markets and enhance their income, he said.

E-NAM is a pan-India electronic trading portal aiming to integrate 585 regulated markets in the

country to facilitate better price discovery and ensure remunerative prices for agricultural commodities. Currently, 10 mandis of Odisha are linked to e-NAM.

Noting that around 70 per cent of the population in Odisha is engaged in agriculture and allied activities, Pradhan said low per capita income coupled with declining profitability has harmed farmers as they continue to lag behind in marketing and processing capabilities.

Bringing the farmers and related organisations under e-NAM platform will achieve the vision of the Government to double farmers’ income by 2022, the letter added.