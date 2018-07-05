Youth Congress protest march against Centre

Home States Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: AS many as 63 Youth Congress activists were taken into preventive custody on Wednesday for attempting to break through the police barricades at Rajmahal Square here in protest against the Central Government’s failure to provide jobs and resolve issues of farmers. “The BJP-led Central Government had promised to provide two crore jobs to youths.

However, not even two lakh jobs have been created in the country. Both the Centre and the State Government have failed to provide jobs to youths due to which they are forced to leave Odisha for work,” said Youth Congress member Biswajeet Swain. Earlier, the youth activists held a meeting at Congress Bhavan and later, took out a rally towards Naveen Niwas. However, the protestors were stopped by police at Raj Mahal square.

The detainees were released in the evening. Commissionerate Police had deployed about 20 platoons of force to prevent any untoward incident, said DCP Anup Kumar Sahoo. The protest march was attended by Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) chief Niranjan Patnaik, Indian Youth Congress president Keshav Chand Yadav, vice-president Srinivas BV and State Youth Congress president Loknath Maharathy.

