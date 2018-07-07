Dolphin carcass washed ashore

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The carcass of a dolphin washed ashore at Mahanadi river mouth here on Thursday. Local fishermen spotted the dead dolphin which was 155 cm long and 90 cm wide. Its weight could be around 120 kg. It is suspected that the death of the sea mammal, which was identified as a common dolphin, may have been caused by injuries sustained due to equipment of fishermen. However, some believe that pollution may be the reason for its death.

Kujang Forest Ranger Pratap Chandra Mohanty said the carcass was seized and sent for postmortem. A squad comprising forest personnel has been pressed into service for protection of dolphins along Paradip coast, he said.

Mohanty further said during the last census, no dolphins were found near Mahanadi river mouth. It is believed that the mammal might have died in some other area and its carcass washed ashore near the river mouth, he added.