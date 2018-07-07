Home States Odisha

Wanted criminal killed in encounter

A wanted criminal, Balaram Mallick alias Chagala, was killed in an encounter with police in Nayagarh town late Thursday night.

Published: 07th July 2018 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2018 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A wanted criminal, Balaram Mallick alias Chagala, was killed in an encounter with police in Nayagarh town late Thursday night.

Chagala, who was wanted in a bank loot case, sustained bullet injuries on both legs while his associate managed to escape during the encounter. Chagala was rushed to Nayagarh hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as his condition deteriorated. He was declared brought dead at SCBMCH.

Following a tip-off on Chagala’s movement in Nayagarh town, police raided the area and intercepted him while he was riding pillion with an associate. In a bid to escape, Chagala fired at the police who retaliated. In the exchange of fire, Chagala was hit on his legs, said Nayagarh SP Ashish Kumar Singh. His accomplice managed to escape.

Police suspect that Chagala was a member of the gang of Sheik Usman Ali alias Tito. At least 50 cases, including five cases of murder, were registered against Chagala in Cuttack, Puri, Kendrapara, Nayagarh and other places in the State.

Chagala and eight other miscreants were also wanted for looting gold ornaments and cash from Odisha Gramya Bank in Sarangdharpur village under Ranapur police limits in April. Police managed to ascertain the identities of five miscreants through CCTV footage, while four other anti-socials are yet to be identified.

