Development moves at slow pace in Gumudumaha

BALIGUDA (KANDHAMAL) : Even after two years of Gumudumaha incident, fruits of development have not completely reached the remote village. On July 8 night last year, a squad of Special Operation Group gunned down five tribals, including an 11-month-old child, in Gumudumaha during an anti-Maoist operation. While police claimed that the tribals were caught in the crossfire with Maoists, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes claimed that it was not a crossfire. Villagers had said they were sitting in the auto-rickshaw when firing started all of a sudden.

They shouted that they were not Maoists but the firing continued for 15 minutes, claiming lives of five persons, including three women and a child besides, injuring seven. Villagers hoped for a better future when Government officials and politicians cutting across party lines thronged Gumudumaha following the incident with promises of development. The State Government announced financial assistance for the injured and families of the deceased. The families received financial aid and the State Government also appointed a commission to inquire into the incident, but the report has not been published.

The Rural Development department constructed an 11-km-long approach road from Kurtamagarh to Gumudumaha at a cost of `2.38 crore. This road, however, is of no use for villagers now. Instead of a pucca road, a kutcha road was constructed. Further construction on the road was stopped four months back after Maoists set afire construction equipment used for laying of the road.

Last year, 44 families in the village were provided power connection but the households rarely get electricity due to low voltage problem. The acute drinking water problem in the village was solved to a certain extent after construction of stand posts and an overhead tank. However, water supply now is irregular and insufficient. Members of the regional Bikash Parishad have threatened to resort to agitation if problems of the village are not solved at the earliest.

"Administration has been sincerely trying to complete all the development works in Gumudumaha," said S Krishna KP, Baliguda Sub-Collector. "The villagers have been provided solar light system and attempts are being made to provide drinking water supply to each house," he added.Leaders of three major political parties are likely to visit Gumudumaha on Sunday to pay homage to the victims of firing.