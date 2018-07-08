Home States Odisha

Human chain against child marriage across Sonepur district  

To create awareness against child marriage, human chains were formed across Sonepur district on Saturday.

SHG members form human chain at Sonepur town on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: To create awareness against child marriage, human chains were formed across Sonepur district on Saturday. Sonepur Collector Dasharathi Satpathy led the human chain, which saw participation of 6,000 people and SHG members, in the town and it spread over several km.  Similar human chains were also formed in three towns, five blocks and 965 villages of the district. The event was organised by Sonepur district administration and ActionAid. Child marriage cannot be stopped unless there is an active participation of people in eradicating the social evil, the Collector said. 

Girls play a major role in the development of a nation. But it has been seen that on several occasions, the children are forced to get married before attaining adulthood. This results in infanticides and maternal deaths. Child marriage has surfaced as a major challenge in Sonepur district, he added.Earlier, the district administration had sought the support of tent house suppliers and temple priests to stop the menace. 

The Collector, in a letter to different tent house owners and temple management committees, had urged them to boycott marriages of minor girls and report the matter to police.Vehicular traffic came to a halt due to the human chain. However, ambulances were allowed to move. Among others, ADM Sarat Chandra Panda, PD DRDA Surya Dash, District Child Protection Officer Chaturbhuja Dash, Ghasiram Panda from ActionAid and other senior officials participated.

