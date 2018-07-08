One injured at Bhalupatra village after a crude bomb exploded

By Express News Service

BARGARH : A 37-year-old man sustained critical injuries after a crude bomb exploded at Bhalupatra village under Attabira police limits in Bargarh district on Saturday afternoon. The injured has been identified as CH Nagabhusan. Sources said, the bomb was wrapped in jute cloth and kept on the boundary wall of the house of the victim. It exploded when the victim handled it. On hearing the sound, his family members and neighbors rushed to the spot and shifted the victim to VIMSAR at Burla.

Police, scientific team, and bomb squad rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. Bargarh SP, Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo said it appears to be low intensity improvised crude bomb. The victim was alone at the spot when the explosion took place. His condition is stable now.