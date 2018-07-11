Move to refund money of Urban Cooperative Bank depositors

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: IN a major relief to depositors of the defunct Urban Cooperative Bank, Bhubaneswar, the State Government has initiated the process to refund money of those customers whose deposits have been stuck up in the bank after its closure.The Reserve Bank of India cancelled the licence of Cooperative Bank on February 17, 2014 after detecting serious irregularities and deteriorating financial condition. The RBI had also requested the Registrar of Cooperative Societies to issue an order for winding up the bank and appoint a liquidator.

Meanwhile, liquidator has been appointed and the process of liquidation is on. On liquidation, every depositor is entitled to repayment of his/her deposits up to a monetary ceiling of ` 1 lakh from the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation under usual terms and conditions, said Cooperation Minister Surya Narayan Patro.Around 1,600 depositors have deposits less than ` 1 lakh in the cooperative bank, operation of which has been suspended since May 2015. As many as 13,797 depositors have been waiting for more than 15 years to get back `30 crore they had deposited in the bank.

The Minister said instructions have been issued to the department to initiate penal action for recovery of outstanding loan amounting to `42 crore from about 400 defaulters. Property of the defaulters who failed to repay loan will be attached, he added.The Urban Cooperative Bank, Bhubaneswar, was granted a licence by the RBI on September 7, 1987 to conduct banking business. Statutory inspection of its financial position as on March 31, 2003 had reported deteriorating financial position. The bank had sanctioned loans to its Directors and their relatives and all accounts became non performing asset (NPA).

Though the State Government made several attempts for revival of the bank by infusing `6 crore in 2006, it failed to change the fortunes of the bank. The Government even attempted a merger of this bank with the Cosmos Cooperative Bank of Pune, but this failed to materialise.Meanwhile, the bank’s branch manager who was arrested for illegally sanctioning `5.32 crore loan in 21 bank accounts is out on bail. The Minister said the Government will move appropriate court to cancel the bail.

Timeline

March 31, 2003 financial position started deteriorating

`6 crore paid by State Govt in 2006 to infuse life into the bank failed

17 Feb 2014, RBI cancelled the licence of Cooperative Bank

2015 May, operation suspended

1,600 depositors have deposits less than ` 1 lakh in the cooperative bank

13,797 depositors waiting for more than 15 years to get back `30 crore

`42 crore outstanding on 400 loan defaulters