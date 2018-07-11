Home States Odisha

Move to refund money of Urban Cooperative Bank depositors

Liquidator appointed and process of liquidation on

Published: 11th July 2018 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2018 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: IN a major relief to depositors of the defunct Urban Cooperative Bank, Bhubaneswar, the State Government has initiated the process to refund money of those customers whose deposits have been stuck up in the bank after its closure.The Reserve Bank of India cancelled the licence of Cooperative Bank on February 17, 2014 after detecting serious irregularities and deteriorating financial condition. The RBI had also requested the Registrar of Cooperative Societies to issue an order for winding up the bank and appoint a liquidator.

Meanwhile, liquidator has been appointed and the process of liquidation is on. On liquidation, every depositor is entitled to repayment of his/her deposits up to a monetary ceiling of ` 1 lakh from the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation under usual terms and conditions, said Cooperation Minister Surya Narayan Patro.Around 1,600 depositors have deposits less than ` 1 lakh in the cooperative bank, operation of which has been suspended since May 2015. As many as 13,797 depositors have been waiting for more than 15 years to get back `30 crore they had deposited in the bank.

The Minister said instructions have been issued to the department to initiate penal action for recovery of outstanding loan amounting to `42 crore from about 400 defaulters. Property of the defaulters who failed to repay loan will be attached, he added.The Urban Cooperative Bank, Bhubaneswar, was granted a licence by the RBI on September 7, 1987 to conduct banking business. Statutory inspection of its financial position as on March 31, 2003 had reported deteriorating financial position. The bank had sanctioned loans to its Directors and their relatives and all accounts became non performing asset (NPA).

Though the State Government made several attempts for revival of the bank by infusing `6 crore in 2006, it failed to change the fortunes of the bank. The Government even attempted a merger of this bank with the Cosmos Cooperative Bank of Pune, but this failed to materialise.Meanwhile, the bank’s branch manager who was arrested for illegally sanctioning `5.32 crore loan in 21 bank accounts is out on bail. The Minister said the Government will move appropriate court to cancel the bail.

Timeline
March 31, 2003 financial position started deteriorating
 `6 crore paid by State Govt in 2006 to infuse life into the bank failed
17 Feb 2014, RBI cancelled the licence of Cooperative Bank
2015 May, operation suspended 
1,600 depositors have deposits less than ` 1 lakh in the cooperative bank
13,797 depositors waiting for more than 15 years to get back `30 crore
 `42 crore outstanding on 400 loan defaulters

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp