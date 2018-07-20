Off the research

By Express News Service

Director of Regional Medical Research Centre, ICMR Institute, Bhubaneswar, Dr. Sanghamitra Pati tells The City Express how she spends her 'me-time'.

Is life as a doctor and medical researcher 'all work and no play' for you?

Life is a natural mix, only the proportion and ingredients vary from person to person. Yes, as a medical researcher, I feel, life has been more work and less play for me.

How do you generally spend the 'after work' hours?

It’s not that easy to draw a clear line between work and after work hours; sometimes, pressing assignments tend to encroach after-work time. Normally, when I don’t work, I like to spend my 'sans-work' hours in chatting with my sisters, family and best friends, taking a stock of household chores, relaxing in solitude with myself and unwinding slowly while listening to music.

What are your favourite past times?

I am passionate about writing. For me, it is a lifelong engrossing relationship. Thinking on a plot and charting the storyboard, the whole process has a soothing effect on me at the same time refilling with newer enthusiasm.

What's your idea of spending quality time?

Long drives, dining out on evening, going out for a movie, shopping aimlessly, and spending time with my own self.

A tough day at work, how do you prefer to unwind?

The best way to relax is to chat with persons close to me. This de-stresses me. I can chat for hours! I am a movie freak and a great fan of Bollywood. So, watching movies and listening to evergreen melodious songs are the greatest stress-relievers for me.

It's a Sunday. The alarm clock rings and it's time to wake up. What's the first thought that strikes your mind?

Hurray! its Sunday! Can spend it anyway I like to.

A list of things or activities that you strictly avoid on your day-offs.

To be honest, it is difficult to avoid anything strictly. One has to accommodate an activity if it needs urgent attention. Usually, I try not to go to office on my day off and avoid official tours in weekends.

What do you love to wear on off-days?

I am pretty conventional in my dressing. I prefer convenience over fashion. Be it a holiday or formal occasion, I love to wear that makes me feel comfortable and confident. Casual Indian outfits, especially, palazzo and kurta with a pair of comfortable sandals are my favourite picks.

As the day approaches its end, the cravings or longings that fill your heart.

My pending writing work ….Oh! I could have progressed little more. Anyway, tomorrow is another day.