Rivers nearing red mark in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Rivers in Jajpur are in spate owing to the low pressure-induced heavy rain. Water level of Baitarani and Brahmani is rising since Saturday morning.

Official sources said Baitarani was flowing at 17.23 metres against the danger mark of 17.83 at Akhuapada in the evening.Brahmani is flowing at 19.80 metres against the danger level of 22 metres at Jenapur.

Other rivers like Kharasrota, Budha, Kelua and Gobari are in spate following the heavy downpour in the last two days.

Several areas in headquarters town and under Vyas Nagar municipal town limits have been waterlogged since Friday.

Court proceedings were affected as rainwater gushed into the District Sessions Court premises in Jajpur town. Jajpur district recorded 95 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

While Korei block received the highest 120 mm rain, Bari received lowest 21 mm rain.