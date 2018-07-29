BJP compares Biju Janata Dal governmet in Odisha to "Lollipop"

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: The opposition BJP today termed the Biju Janata Dal government in Odisha as "Lollipop" government which instead of providing jobs to the youths was giving them "lollipop" under Biju Yuva Bahini programme.

"The BJD is running a lollipop government in Odisha as it has failed to create jobs for youths during its 19-year rule.

The youths are roaming unemployed on streets," BJP's Odisha in-charge Arun Singh told reporters here today.

The Sports and Youth Affairs department was appointing youths as volunteers under Biju Yuva Bahini programme for doing social work.

The volunteers are paid a token money of Rs 1000 or 2000 under this programme.

Referring to the appointment of BJD members in the Biju Yuva Bahini, Singh alleged that the BJD government adopts this formula every time before elections.

The BJD government appointed Gram Saathi before 2009 elections, it adopted the same formula and raised Krushak Saathi before the 2014 elections, he said.

Now, they have created a Biju Yuva Bahini, Singh said, adding that members of this new outfit are being provided with token money which is nothing less than "lollipop".

"Instead of providing adequate jobs to the youths, the state government has been giving them lollipop.

The youths are being given payment of Rs 1,000 or Rs 2,000 under Biju Juva Bahini programme which is just like lollipop," Singh alleged.

Replying a question, Singh said the BJP is confident of achieving its mission 120.

"BJP will form government in Odisha as it has done in Tripura and Assam.

BJD will be ousted in the upcoming elections in the state," Singh said He also criticised the state government's "Ama Gaon, Ama Bikas (Our village, our development)" where chief minister directly sanctions projects without any tender.

He alleged that the government is not involving the elected representatives in the projects ignoring the panchayat samiti and gram sabha.

"The BJD workers deal the projects on the basis of 3-10 per cent commission and later the contractors get the tenders. The massive corruption is taking place in allotting the tender that resulted in huge loss to state exchequer," Singh alleged.