Home States Odisha

BJP compares Biju Janata Dal governmet in Odisha to "Lollipop"

The BJD government appointed Gram Saathi before 2009 elections, it adopted the same formula and raised Krushak Saathi before the 2014 elections, he said.

Published: 29th July 2018 09:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2018 09:31 PM   |  A+A-

naveen_patnaik_2607chn_17

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: The opposition BJP today termed the Biju Janata Dal government in Odisha as "Lollipop" government which instead of providing jobs to the youths was giving them "lollipop" under Biju Yuva Bahini programme.

"The BJD is running a lollipop government in Odisha as it has failed to create jobs for youths during its 19-year rule.

The youths are roaming unemployed on streets," BJP's Odisha in-charge Arun Singh told reporters here today.

The Sports and Youth Affairs department was appointing youths as volunteers under Biju Yuva Bahini programme for doing social work.

The volunteers are paid a token money of Rs 1000 or 2000 under this programme.

Referring to the appointment of BJD members in the Biju Yuva Bahini, Singh alleged that the BJD government adopts this formula every time before elections.

The BJD government appointed Gram Saathi before 2009 elections, it adopted the same formula and raised Krushak Saathi before the 2014 elections, he said.

Now, they have created a Biju Yuva Bahini, Singh said, adding that members of this new outfit are being provided with token money which is nothing less than "lollipop".

"Instead of providing adequate jobs to the youths, the state government has been giving them lollipop.

The youths are being given payment of Rs 1,000 or Rs 2,000 under Biju Juva Bahini programme which is just like lollipop," Singh alleged.

Replying a question, Singh said the BJP is confident of achieving its mission 120.

"BJP will form government in Odisha as it has done in Tripura and Assam.

BJD will be ousted in the upcoming elections in the state," Singh said He also criticised the state government's "Ama Gaon, Ama Bikas (Our village, our development)" where chief minister directly sanctions projects without any tender.

He alleged that the government is not involving the elected representatives in the projects ignoring the panchayat samiti and gram sabha.

"The BJD workers deal the projects on the basis of 3-10 per cent commission and later the contractors get the tenders. The massive corruption is taking place in allotting the tender that resulted in huge loss to state exchequer," Singh alleged.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha government BJD Government Odisha BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama terror attack: 40 CRPF jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir suicide bomb strike
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp