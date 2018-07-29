Home States Odisha

Odia varsity  to come up at Satyabadi

The State Government has decided to establish the Odia University at Satyabadi in Puri district.

Published: 29th July 2018 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2018 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The State Government has decided to establish the Odia University at Satyabadi in Puri district.A decision to this effect was taken at the first meeting of the Heritage Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the State Secretariat on Friday. The Government will provide 25 acres of land for the purpose, Chief Secretary AP Padhi told mediapersons after the meeting.

It was also decided to formulate Odia heritage and culture policy for preservation and proliferation of art, culture and classical Odia language. The department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture has been entrusted with the task to draft the policy.

The Cabinet approved creation of a corpus fund to convert the Anand Bhawan Museum and Learning Centre, former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik’s ancestral house at Cuttack into a trust.The Chief Secretary said for smooth and smart functioning of all the public libraries, a separate post of Director (Public library) will be created.

The department was created following the decision taken at the Cabinet meeting in Puri on December 26. Several other decisions to enrich and propagate the Odia language was also taken at that cabinet meeting.

