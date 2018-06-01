2 missing in Brahmani after boat capsize

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Two persons went missing while three others swam to safety after a boat capsized at the downstream of Samal Barrage of river Brahmani in Angul district on Thursday.The mishap occurred when five persons, including two of a Cuttack-based contract firm engaged in survey of the river, were on the job. The boat capsized following a sudden release of water from the barrage, sources added.

Soon after the vessel flipped, three locals managed to swim safely to the shore, while the two employees went missing. They have been identified as operator Asoke Aichi, a mechanic from Parjang while the identity of another is yet to be ascertained. Search for the bodies was on till the reports last came in.

Two minor girls drown

Kendrapara: In another incident in Kendrapara district, two minor girls drowned while taking bath in a pond in village Gajarajpur under Rajkanika police limits. They were identified as Lizarani Mallick (9) and Ruparani Sethi (11). The girls slipped into the pond water and drowned. Some locals spotted the girls and rushed them to Community Health Centre (CHC) at Rajkanika where the doctor declared them brought dead, said IIC of Rajkanika police station, Sandhyarani Beura.