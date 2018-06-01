Campaign against tobacco use

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:In a bid to create awareness and highlight health risks associated with tobacco use, Apollo Hospitals conducted a two-day responsiveness programme across the City. Street plays were conducted in various parts of Bhubaneswar to generate awareness and make a conscious effort to stay away from tobacco products such as cigarette, gutka and pan masala.

Informative literature on the ill effects of tobacco were also distributed among the citizens who were sensitised about the use of tobacco products.Consultant Medical Oncology Dr Chinmaya Pani said chewing tobacco and smoking remain the number one risk factor for lung cancer with about 80 per cent of such deaths result from smoking.

“People who smoke cigarettes are 15 to 30 times more likely to get lung cancer or die of the disease than people who do not smoke. One person loses his life battling diseases caused by the tobacco every sixth second. It is important to understand the early signs of lung cancer,” he said.

Stating that tobacco use increases the likelihood of many illnesses including heart attack, stroke, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and pregnancy issues in women, Regional CEO of Apollo Hospitals Sudhir

M Diggikar said health and educational institutes, social groups and NGOs along with the Government support can help bring down the burden of tobacco in India.