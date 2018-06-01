Home States Odisha

Crop loss forces farmer to end life

Pest attack on standing paddy crop and unseasonal rains have yet again forced a farmer to end his life.

Published: 01st June 2018 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Pest attack on standing paddy crop and unseasonal rains have yet again forced a farmer to end his life. A farmer, Gobardhan Barik of Julat village under Barpali block, had consumed pesticide on Tuesday and was rushed to VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla where he died on Thursday.

His family members said the 40-year-old farmer had cultivated paddy in his two acres of land during rabi season and had taken private loan for the purpose. But, unseasonal rain and hailstorm which hit the block on April 30 evening damaged his crop.

Gobardhan’s brother Shatrughan Barik said first he had incurred huge loss due to Brown Plant Hopper (BPH) pest attack in the last kharif season. As he was trying to revive things, Gobardhan’s standing rabi paddy crop also got damaged in the unseasonal rain and hailstorm. He was under severe mental stress over repayment of loan, said Shatrughan.

Meanwhile, Barpali tehsildar Debjani Bhuyan said a field inquiry was conducted after the farmer consumed pesticide and it was found from preliminary investigation that he had consumed poison due to some family dispute and financial crisis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
farmer suicide rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision