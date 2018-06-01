Crop loss forces farmer to end life

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Pest attack on standing paddy crop and unseasonal rains have yet again forced a farmer to end his life. A farmer, Gobardhan Barik of Julat village under Barpali block, had consumed pesticide on Tuesday and was rushed to VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla where he died on Thursday.

His family members said the 40-year-old farmer had cultivated paddy in his two acres of land during rabi season and had taken private loan for the purpose. But, unseasonal rain and hailstorm which hit the block on April 30 evening damaged his crop.

Gobardhan’s brother Shatrughan Barik said first he had incurred huge loss due to Brown Plant Hopper (BPH) pest attack in the last kharif season. As he was trying to revive things, Gobardhan’s standing rabi paddy crop also got damaged in the unseasonal rain and hailstorm. He was under severe mental stress over repayment of loan, said Shatrughan.

Meanwhile, Barpali tehsildar Debjani Bhuyan said a field inquiry was conducted after the farmer consumed pesticide and it was found from preliminary investigation that he had consumed poison due to some family dispute and financial crisis.