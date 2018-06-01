Home States Odisha

Decomposed body of truck driver found

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Police on Thursday recovered the decomposed body of a truck driver from the cargo bed of a truck parked at Gate No.4 of Paradip Refinery of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). On a tip-off from locals about a body found hanging from an iron rod in the cargo bed of the truck, Abhyachandpur police reached the spot and sent it for autopsy. He has been identified as Bipin Prusty of Haripur in Dhenknal district.

Meanwhile, other drivers alleged that Prusty might have been murdered a few days ago and later the body hanged in the truck which was parked at Gate No.4 on Wednesday night.It has been found that the mobile phone of Prusty was switched off for the last four days because of which his family members could not contact him.

Prusty’s father has lodged an FIR alleging murder following which police are investigating the case from all angles. The body has been sent to Kujang hospital for post-mortem.Prusty was working as driver under a transport company for the last six years. Police have detained the owner and manager of truck for interrogation.

In a similar incident in December last year, the body of helper Prakash Behera of an area under Pattkura police limits was recovered from the cabin of a truck parked at IOCL terminal. It was also suspected to be a case of murder and police investigation is on.

