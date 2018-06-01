Govt opts for German tech for smart transport

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The State Government on Thursday signed a note of technical cooperation with Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH India, representing the Government of Federal Republic of Germany for availing technical assistance under integrated sustainable urban transport systems for smart cities in India.

This is one of the support for development of smart cities for which GIZ will provide four million EUR technical assistance to three smart cities in India - Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore and Kochi and their respective state governments.

The note of cooperation was signed by Prem Kumar Jha, Special Secretary in the Housing and Urban Development department; Krishan Kumar, Vice-Chairman of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Sarah Habersack, project manager, GIZ in the presence of Minister for Housing and Urban Development Niranjan Pujari, Jurgen Thomas Schrod, deputy consul general, Federal Republic of Germany and Tanja Feldmann, cluster coordinator, sustainable urban and industrial development, GIZ India.

The main objective of the project is to improve planning and implementation of sustainable and integrated urban transport systems and solutions. Through this partnership, GIZ will support the city in developing an integrated urban transport system providing sustainable mobility solutions for all people living in the city. The first activity under this collaboration would be to prepare a low carbon mobility plan (LCMP), as key strategy document for Bhubaneswar.

The Minister said in order to strengthen the urban transportation system in the Capital region, the State Government has constituted capital region urban transport (CRUT), a new entity, by merging the transport special purpose vehicles (SPVs) of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Khurda, Jatni and other adjoining areas.

Pujari said 200 AC and non-AC buses are bring procured to augment the fleet system in the capital region. These buses will be operated under gross cost contract (GCC), he said and added that the State Government is considering to place a sustainable public transport system in the Capital City before the Hockey Men’s World Cup in November, 2018.He said that the operator for city bus service will also develop two new depot-cum-terminal for city bus service.