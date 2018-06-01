Law varsity student wins laurels in US

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Riyanka Roy Choudhury, an alumni of National Law University Odisha (NLUO), has received a gold cord and special notation in the Commencement program during her graduation at Berkeley Law School, United States.

She researched on artificial intelligence related policy issues and the application of block-chain in protecting the original work of artists. She is currently working as CodeX fellow at Stanford Law School. An associate editor at Berkeley Technology Law Journal, Riyanka did her Master of Laws from UC Berkeley with specialisation in Law and Technology, and Business Law. As a practicum associate at Berkeley Law New Business Counseling Practicum, she counseled and drafted legal agreements to start-ups who cannot afford legal services. She also conducted training workshops and provided IP strategies to her Silicon Valley clients.