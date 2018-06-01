Home States Odisha

Law varsity student wins laurels in US

Riyanka Roy Choudhury, an alumni of National Law University Odisha (NLUO), has received a gold cord and special notation in the Commencement program during her graduation at Berkeley Law School, United States.
She researched

Published: 01st June 2018 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Riyanka Roy Choudhury, an alumni of National Law University Odisha (NLUO), has received a gold cord and special notation in the Commencement program during her graduation at Berkeley Law School, United States.

She researched on artificial intelligence related policy issues and the application of block-chain in protecting the original work of artists. She is currently working as CodeX fellow at Stanford Law School. An associate editor at Berkeley Technology Law Journal, Riyanka did her Master of Laws from UC Berkeley with specialisation in Law and Technology, and Business Law. As a practicum associate at Berkeley Law New Business Counseling Practicum, she counseled and drafted legal agreements to start-ups who cannot afford legal services. She also conducted training workshops and provided IP strategies to her Silicon Valley clients.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision