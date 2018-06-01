Lightning kills 3 in Kalahandi

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Three persons, including a woman, were killed and four others sustained injuries in lightning strikes in Kalahandi district on Thursday. Rahas Bag (45) was working in a paddy field at Balagaon village in Kalampur block when lightning struck. In Nuagaon village, Abhimanyu Rout died and four others sustained injuries when lightning struck them while they were working in field. In Sirliguda village under Koksara block, Sanjukta Barik died after she was hit by lightning while taking bath in a river.