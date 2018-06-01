Mind holds key to all health problems of human beings: Researchers

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A team of researchers, including two from Odisha, has claimed that illness can be controlled and healed with the treatment of mind as 90 per cent of illnesses are caused by the mind and most of health problems are psychosomatic.Their research paper titled ‘Empowering the mind with the help of Ayurveda’, has been published in the current issue of Bulgaria-based World Journal of Pharmaceutical Research (WJPR).

Lead author of the paper Dr Radhakrishna Bishwal, Head of Department of Shalakya Tantra at Uttarakhand Ayurveda University, said the psychosomatic illness usually originates from emotional stress or damaging thought patterns and manifests in physical symptoms.“The relation of body and mind in Ayurveda is well known. But no one is taught in life how to handle mind properly. Almost all miseries in human life can be attributed to the mishandling of mind. A proper understanding of mind and cognitive process will definitely help in mastering mind and getting rid of diseases,” Dr Bishwal said.

According to WHO, health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity. Body and mind are two basic factors in Ayurveda that are responsible for diseases. Prajnapradha (misuse of intellect) is considered as one of the basic causes of illness.

Mind, the paper suggests, is responsible for the improper knowledge and activities due to improper intelligence. There are conditions which can affect both mind and body leading to psychosomatic illness that is influenced by emotional factors. All chronic diseases are often associated with depression, it says.

Another author Prof Santanu Das of Sri Babusingh Dadduji Ayurvedic College at Farrukhabad said all undesirable use of speech and language including telling lies, abusing, harsh and hurting words are known as Prajnaparadhas.

“As part of the preventing strategy for treatment, the first step is identification of the causes. If we are able to control mind, we are able to refine our activities. Limiting the desire and controlling the emotions can work wonders for many diseases,” Prof Das said.

Since treatment in Ayurveda depends on three ‘gunas’ - sattva (consciousness), rajas (action) and tamas (inertia), the strength of mind can be increased by raising level of ‘sattva guna’, which is nothing but purity and contentment.

“Our Ahara (diet) and Vihar (behavioural practice) also determine the condition of health. First we advise patients to follow proper diet and bring behavioural changes before prescribing medicines as the nature of a persons is influenced by both the factors. Panchakarma is also advised for purification of body, mind and soul,” he added.

Two other authors of the paper that has been appreciated by the international journal are Assistant Professors of Sri Anarsingh Ayurvedic College at Farrukhabad Dr Dhanya T and Dr Athulya A.