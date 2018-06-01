Most wanted criminal nabbed after encounter

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A notorious criminal Pratap alias Bibhu Sahoo (46) of Bhagabanpur village in Kendrapara district, who was involved in several cases including murder, extortion, tender fixing , robbery and theft suffered gunshot injuries early on Thursday in an encounter with police at Jamunabad. Police had been on the lookout for the dreaded criminal for the past two years, said Rajiv Lochan Panda, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Kendrapara.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted raid at Jamunabad. The criminal opened fire at the police when police tried to nab him. In retaliation, police opened fire following which he sustained gunshot injuries on his legs.

Police seized a revolver and three bullets from him. Around 40 criminal cases are pending against the injured criminal in different police stations of the district and other areas of the State. The injured criminal was first admitted at district headquarters hospital in Kendrapara . Later, he was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for further treatment. “We booked him under Sections 307, 332 and Sections 25 and 27 of Arms Act,” the police officer said.

On May 9, a notorious criminal, Sk Mojamil alias Lala (33) of Haladia village of Kendrapara district suffered gunshot injuries in an encounter with police at Alabanka Chowk on National Highway 5(A) in the district. Four years back, another criminal Pratap alias Bibhu Sahoo (34) of Bhagabanpur village in the district was injured in police encounter. Seven years ago, another criminal, Narayan Ojha of Garapur on the outskirts of Kendrapara town, also suffered gunshot injuries in police encounter. Six years back, police had opened fire at a criminal Abdul Rafiq Khan alias Raja (30) of Fakirabad village in Kendrapara town .Ten years back, gangster Sk Hyder of Kendrapara town suffered gunshot injuries in police encounter.