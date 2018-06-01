Naveen Patnaik visits city operation centre

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday visited the under-construction Bhubaneswar Operation Centre at the fifth floor of BMC-Bhawani Mall in Saheed Nagar to review the progress of the state-of-the-art City Operations and Management Centre.The integrated command and control centre, dubbed as Bhubaneswar Operations Centre (BOC), is considered to be the biggest among all cities across the country.

The first of its kind centralised command control centre will monitor, operate and control existing services of the city. It will keep an eye on several functions like traffic management, incident management, city surveillance, emergency services and disaster management.The construction work for the upcoming centre, with which various external modules will be integrated to provide real-time decision support, will be inaugurated soon.

The facility includes a massive video wall of more than 100-foot length to monitor traffic management, large volume of close circuit television footage, highly sophisticated sensor data and emergency services.

Once operational, it will greatly improve the speed and efficiency of service delivery by the city through proper inter-agency coordination with police, fire services and health facilities.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by senior officials of the State Government, BMC, BDA, Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited and other city agencies.