Odisha: Man slits daughter’s throat after quarrel with wife

BARIPADA: In a shocking incident, a man killed his 10-year-old daughter by slitting her throat after a dispute with his wife in Gobardhanshol village under Baripada Sadar police limits of Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday night. The accused has been identified as Sania Dehury.

Inspector-in-charge of Baripada Sadar police station SML Minz said accused’s wife Purnami and villagers informed police that Sania’s behaviour was erratic for the last one week. A daily wager, he used to return home drunk and engage in altercations with his wife and abuse their three kids. The deceased girl, Phulasari, was the couple’s second child.

Around 10.30 pm after dinner on Wednesday, when the family was getting ready to go to bed, Purnami spotted Sania moving in the house with a sickle in his hand and following their children. Suspecting his activities and fearing for their lives, Purnami left the house with her elder daughter Dukhini and son Tukuna while Phulasari , who was in another room, was left behind.

An angry Sania took the 10-year-old girl into a room, locked it and started beating the child mercilessly. Such was his wrath that neither the family members nor the neighbours dared to open the door and rescue the child. All they did was lock the main door from outside to detain him from fleeing. They later informed the police, who reached the spot in the wee hours and found the girl lying on the floor with her hands and legs tied and throat slit. The accused was attempting to flee the house by making a hole in the wall of the room.

Police seized the body and started investigating into the incident. The exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, said the IIC. “A case has been registered under Section 302 and 506 IPC. The body has been sent to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Government Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. Sania was produced in Baripada SDJM Court,” the IIC added.