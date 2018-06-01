Home States Odisha

Odisha: Man slits daughter’s throat after quarrel with wife

Accused takes 10-year-old girl into a room, locks the child and beats her mercilessly.

Published: 01st June 2018 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Accused Sania Dehury in police custody on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: In a shocking incident, a man killed his 10-year-old daughter by slitting her throat after a dispute with his wife in Gobardhanshol village under Baripada Sadar police limits of Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday night. The accused has been identified as Sania Dehury.

Inspector-in-charge of Baripada Sadar police station SML Minz said accused’s wife  Purnami and villagers informed police that Sania’s behaviour was erratic for the last one week. A daily wager, he used to return home drunk and engage in altercations with his wife and abuse their three kids. The deceased girl, Phulasari, was the couple’s second child.

Around 10.30 pm after dinner on Wednesday, when the family was getting ready to go to bed,  Purnami spotted Sania moving in the house with a sickle in his hand and following their children. Suspecting his activities and fearing for their lives, Purnami left the house with her elder daughter Dukhini and son Tukuna while Phulasari , who was in another room, was left behind.

An angry Sania took the 10-year-old girl into a room, locked it and started beating the child mercilessly. Such was his wrath that neither the family members nor the neighbours dared to open the door and rescue the child. All they did was lock the main door from outside to detain him from fleeing. They later informed the police, who reached the spot in the wee hours and found the girl lying on the floor with her hands and legs tied and throat slit. The accused was attempting to flee the house by making a hole in the wall of the room.

Police seized the body and started investigating into the incident. The exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, said the IIC. “A case has been registered under Section 302 and 506 IPC. The body has been sent to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Government Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. Sania was produced in Baripada SDJM Court,” the IIC added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
incident murder Mayurbhanj district

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision