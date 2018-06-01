Home States Odisha

Railway bridge restored in record time

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has completed the construction of a railway bridge between Theruvali and Singapur Road in Rayagada district. The new bridge was constructed in a record time of 200 days.

Published: 01st June 2018 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Officials undertake a trial run of a locomotive near Kartikaguda bridge which was washed away in flash flood last year in Rayagada district on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has completed the construction of a railway bridge between Theruvali and Singapur Road in Rayagada district. The new bridge was constructed in a record time of 200 days.

Senior most Track-man of the Section flagged off first engine on the newly constructed bridge on Wednesday in presence of DRM of Sambalpur Jaideep Gupta and Chief Engineer (Construction) SP Nag. One of the earlier bridges between Theruvali and Singapur Road was completely washed away during floods in the district on July 17 last year. An alert Gangman stopped an approaching goods train, which was supposed to cross the bridge, and averted the accident.

Professional railway teams were engaged in restoration work and spotted erosion of sand/mud from one of the piers (pillars) which had led to erosion of the sand bed. In spite of inclement weather, the Railway Engineers at the site tried their best to unload sufficient quantity of sand bags, boulders and ballast to protect the bridge.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision