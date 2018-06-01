Railway bridge restored in record time

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has completed the construction of a railway bridge between Theruvali and Singapur Road in Rayagada district. The new bridge was constructed in a record time of 200 days.

Senior most Track-man of the Section flagged off first engine on the newly constructed bridge on Wednesday in presence of DRM of Sambalpur Jaideep Gupta and Chief Engineer (Construction) SP Nag. One of the earlier bridges between Theruvali and Singapur Road was completely washed away during floods in the district on July 17 last year. An alert Gangman stopped an approaching goods train, which was supposed to cross the bridge, and averted the accident.

Professional railway teams were engaged in restoration work and spotted erosion of sand/mud from one of the piers (pillars) which had led to erosion of the sand bed. In spite of inclement weather, the Railway Engineers at the site tried their best to unload sufficient quantity of sand bags, boulders and ballast to protect the bridge.