Rescued from sex racket, 8 Thai women sent back

Eight Thailand women, who were rescued from a spa here on May 19, were sent to their country after Commissionerate Police served ‘Quit India’ notice on them on Thursday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Eight Thailand women, who were rescued from a spa here on May 19, were sent to their country after Commissionerate Police served ‘Quit India’ notice on them on Thursday. The police had rescued the foreigners allegedly involved in flesh trade running from the spa in Bapuji Nagar under Capital Police limits. The women were later sent to a short stay home in the Capital.

Twin City Commissioner of Police YB Khurania said as per the standard operating procedure (SOP) for foreign nationals involved in such cases, the information was passed on to the Home Department and the External Affairs Ministry.

“A probe was initiated and the passports and visas of the women were verified. During the investigation, the police found that the visas issued to them did not entitle them to work in the country. Accordingly, a Quit India notice was served on them on May 30 and they were asked to leave the country within 48 hours,” Khurania said. Some of the rescued women were having tourist visas, while others were having business visas. The police later informed Thailand embassy about the case.  The foreigners boarded a flight from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) on Thursday afternoon.

Apart from rescuing the women, the police nabbed the manager of the sex racket and six customers from the spot. In 2017, Commissionerate Police issued Quit India notice to three Thailand women who were rescued while busting an alleged sex racket from a spa in the Capital.

