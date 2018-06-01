Home States Odisha

Rs 19.92 cr for 85 panchayats

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday sanctioned `19.92 crore for 85 panchayats in four blocks of four districts under Ama Gaon Ama Bikash Yojana at the block level.

Published: 01st June 2018 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday sanctioned `19.92 crore for 85 panchayats in four blocks of four districts under Ama Gaon Ama Bikash Yojana at the block level.This is for the fourth time that the Chief Minister has sanctioned the projects under the scheme at the block level.

The Chief Minister sanctioned the amount for 761 projects after interacting with the block representatives through video conferencing at the State Secretariat here. Of the sanctioned amount, ` 3.67 crore has been earmarked for 209 projects in 20 panchayats of Baipariguda block in Koraput district, ` 6.25 crore for 154 projects in 25 panchayats of Digapahandi block in Ganjam district and ` 6.75 crore for 274 projects in 27 panchayats of the Sinapali block in Njuapada district and ` 3.25 crore for 124 projects in 13 panchayats of the Nabarangpur block in Nabarangpur district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision