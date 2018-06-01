Rs 19.92 cr for 85 panchayats

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday sanctioned `19.92 crore for 85 panchayats in four blocks of four districts under Ama Gaon Ama Bikash Yojana at the block level.This is for the fourth time that the Chief Minister has sanctioned the projects under the scheme at the block level.

The Chief Minister sanctioned the amount for 761 projects after interacting with the block representatives through video conferencing at the State Secretariat here. Of the sanctioned amount, ` 3.67 crore has been earmarked for 209 projects in 20 panchayats of Baipariguda block in Koraput district, ` 6.25 crore for 154 projects in 25 panchayats of Digapahandi block in Ganjam district and ` 6.75 crore for 274 projects in 27 panchayats of the Sinapali block in Njuapada district and ` 3.25 crore for 124 projects in 13 panchayats of the Nabarangpur block in Nabarangpur district.