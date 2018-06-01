Home States Odisha

Speculation rife on BJD MP Prasanna Acharya as deputy chairman Rajya Sabha

Election for the successor of deputy chairman PJ Kurien will be held in the forthcoming monsoon session of parliament.

Published: 01st June 2018 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

BJD leader Prasanna Acharya (left).

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Speculation is rife in political circles here after a section of the national media tipped senior BJD leader as the next deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha. While union minister for petroleum and natural gas Dharmendra Pradhan dismissed the speculation as a rumour, Acharya said he was not
aware of any such development.

The union minister said that the BJP will field a candidate and seek the cooperation from all political parties in this regard. The speculation on Acharya in the race of for the post after current deputy chairman PJ Kurien's term ends on June 30 has raised questions on the policy of equi-distance from Congress
and BJP followed by the BJD. Sources said that after debacle of BJP in Karnataka, Congress will try to rope in BJD to its side by offering the post of deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha.  However, chief minister Naveen Patnaik did not attend the swearing in ceremony of HD Kumaraswamy as the chief minister of Karnataka at Bangalore last month.

Acharya, however, said the party and party president take a call on these matters. “The party and the party president take a call on these matters. But I am not aware of any such development,” he said. Asserting that BJD stood by its stated position of maintaining equi-distance from both the BJP and the Congress,
Acharya said any decision about a change in the policy can only be made by the party chief.

Election for the successor of deputy chairman PJ Kurien will be held in the forthcoming monsoon session of parliament. Apart from Acharya, the name of Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Roy is also doing the
rounds for the post.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJD Rajya Sabha Prasanna Acharya deputy chairman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence