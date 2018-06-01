Untimely rain shatters farmers’ hopes in Sambalpur

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A 42-year-old farmer Suratha Pradhan of Talab village under Dhankauda block in the district cultivated paddy crop in 17 acres of land during the current rabi season. But, the crop in 4.5 acres of land was completely damaged in the unseasonal rain which pounded the area on Wednesday night.

Another farmer, Ananda Sahu (35) of the village also faced a similar agony. His standing paddy crop in four acres of land was damaged in the rain.

Untimely rain in Talab, Bishalkhinda and Sason panchayats under Dhankauda block of the district from Wednesday morning poured water over the hopes of farmers for earning profits. Suratha was expecting a bumper production this season and was hoping to earn a profit of around `1.35 lakh from 4.5 acres of land after deducting investment of `1.15 lakh.

Hundreds of other farmers share the plight of Suratha and Ananda after rain damaged standing paddy crop in hundreds of acres of land in the three gram panchayats.According to reports, the district received 21.64 mm rainfall while Dhankauda block alone received 45.4 mm between 8 am on Wednesday and 8 am on Thursday. The figure is way more than the average rainfall for the month of May, which is 32.3 mm.

Talking about the unexpected rain, farmer Jogesh Bhoi of Talab, the worst affected village, said they had not expected such a heavy downpour. As the farmers have incurred huge loss, the Government should take appropriate steps to compensate the farmers, he said.

He informed that paddy crop is grown in about 1,300 acres of land in Talab during rabi season. But, the untimely rain damaged standing paddy in about 800 acres, he added.

On Thursday, the affected farmers of the three gram panchayats moved the district administration demanding assistance for crop loss. They also met Sambalpur Collector Samarth Verma over the issue and demanded proper assessment besides provision of adequate input subsidy and benefits under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

Verma said the matter of crop loss has been discussed with the District Emergency Officer. A joint field inquiry by officials of revenue and agriculture department will be conducted to assess the crop loss, he added.

Dist stats

21.64 mm: Rainfall in Sambalpur district from Wednesday to Thursday

45.4 mm: Rainfall recorded in Dhankauda block alone in 24 hours

32.3 mm: Average rainfall for May for the district

1,300 acres: Land on paddy crop is grown in Talab during rabi season

800 acres: Standing crop damaged