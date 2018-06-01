Woman attempts suicide after poisoning two kids

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a tragic incident, a grief-stricken woman, who lost her only son two days ago, attempted suicide after poisoning her two daughters at Padasahi village under Binjharpur police limits in the district on Thursday.

The victims have been identified as Ketaki Jena (45) and her two daughters Gurubari (15) and Mamata (12). The trio were rescued by the neighbours and later rushed to the district headquarters hospital at Jajpur town. Their condition is stated to be critical, hospital sources said.

According to police, Ketaki’s only son Mantu (25) had gone Kerala to eke out a living there a couple of months ago. He was working in a private plywood company in Kerala. He died due to some unknown disease on Tuesday. The bereaved family was unable to accept the death of Mantu as he was the only earning member. Following the tragedy, they had repeatedly attempted suicide. On Wednesday night, they had attempted to end their lives by jumping into the village pond. But the villagers foiled their suicide bid and rescued them.

However, Ketaki once again tried to commit suicide along with her two children after consuming poison on Thursday morning. “Ketaki consumed poison after poisoning her two daughters. We immediately rescued them and admitted them to a local hospital. We then shifted the trio to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) after their condition deteriorated. It was her second suicide bid in just 12 hours,” said Pravakar Jena, a villager.

Another villager, Rabindra Jena said, “Mantu, the only son of Ketaki, was the lone bread earner of the family as her husband is mentally ill. The family was unable to come to terms with the death of Mantu following which they took the extreme step.”Meanwhile, police have started an investigation into the incident.