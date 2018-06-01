Home States Odisha

Woman attempts suicide after poisoning two kids

In a tragic incident, a grief-stricken woman, who lost her only son two days ago, attempted suicide after poisoning her two daughters at Padasahi village under Binjharpur police limits in the district

Published: 01st June 2018 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a tragic incident, a grief-stricken woman, who lost her only son two days ago, attempted suicide after poisoning her two daughters at Padasahi village under Binjharpur police limits in the district on Thursday.

The victims have been identified as Ketaki Jena (45) and her two daughters Gurubari (15) and Mamata (12). The trio were rescued by the neighbours and later rushed to the district headquarters hospital at Jajpur town. Their condition is stated to be critical, hospital sources said.

According to police, Ketaki’s only son Mantu (25) had gone Kerala to eke out a living there a couple of months ago. He was working in a private plywood company in Kerala. He died due to some unknown disease on Tuesday. The bereaved family was unable to accept the death of Mantu as he was the only earning member. Following the tragedy, they had repeatedly attempted suicide. On Wednesday night, they had attempted to end their lives by jumping into the village pond. But the villagers foiled their suicide bid and rescued them.

However, Ketaki once again tried to commit suicide along with her two children after consuming poison on Thursday morning. “Ketaki consumed poison after poisoning her two daughters. We immediately rescued them and admitted them to a local hospital. We then shifted the trio to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) after their condition deteriorated. It was her second suicide bid in just 12 hours,” said Pravakar Jena, a villager.

Another villager, Rabindra Jena said, “Mantu, the only son of Ketaki, was the lone bread earner of the family as her husband is mentally ill. The family was unable to come to terms with the death of Mantu following which they took the extreme step.”Meanwhile, police have started an investigation into the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision