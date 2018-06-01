Woman axed to death by brother-in-law

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A man was arrested for allegedly killing his sister-in-law over a petty issue in Iswarpur village under Mangalpur police limits in the district on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Chittaranjan Tripathy (34).

According to police, Chittaranjan is suffering from a disease which requires surgery to cure him. He was scheduled to be admitted in a private hospital in Bhubaneswar for which his elder brother Gyanranjan called a cab service.

Gyanranjan said he had hired the vehicle to take his brother to Bhubaneswar for surgery as the doctor had given May 31 date for the same. “After the vehicle reached our house, Chittaranjan refused to go to hospital and I had to return the vehicle. After that I left for for market,” said Gyanranjan.Soon after his brother left the house, Chittaranjan picked up a quarrel with Gyanranjan’s wife Madhusmita (42) as to why she wanted him to go to hospital for surgery.

“In a fit of rage, Chittaranjan axed Madhusmita to death and surrendered before police with the weapon,” said the IIC and added that the incident occurred at about 9 am. Police arrested Chittaranjan and seized the weapon. Mangalpur police registered a murder case on the basis of FIR filed by family members of the deceased.The arrested was forwarded to local court on Thursday and later remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected.