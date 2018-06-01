Home States Odisha

Woman axed to death by brother-in-law

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his sister-in-law over a petty issue in Iswarpur village under Mangalpur police limits in the district on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Chittara

Published: 01st June 2018 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A man was arrested for allegedly killing his sister-in-law over a petty issue in Iswarpur village under Mangalpur police limits in the district on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Chittaranjan Tripathy (34).

According to police, Chittaranjan is suffering from a disease which requires surgery to cure him. He was scheduled to be admitted in a private hospital in Bhubaneswar for which his elder brother Gyanranjan called a cab service.

Gyanranjan said he had hired the vehicle to take his brother to Bhubaneswar for surgery as the doctor  had given May 31 date for the same. “After the vehicle reached our house, Chittaranjan refused to go to hospital and I had to return the vehicle. After that I left for for market,” said Gyanranjan.Soon after his brother left the house, Chittaranjan picked up a quarrel with Gyanranjan’s wife Madhusmita (42) as to why she wanted him to go to hospital for surgery.

“In a fit of rage, Chittaranjan axed Madhusmita to death and surrendered before police with the weapon,” said the IIC and added that the incident occurred at about 9 am. Police arrested Chittaranjan and seized the weapon. Mangalpur police registered a murder case on the basis of FIR filed by family members of the deceased.The arrested was forwarded to local court on Thursday and later remanded in  judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision