Youth breaks Ramzan fast by saving a life

A Muslim youth chose humanity over religious customs, broke his Ramzan fast to donate blood to a Hindu pregnant woman and saved her life. Seikh Shakir of Peonpada here on Thursday donated blood to Anjali Malik at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH).

Published: 01st June 2018 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: A Muslim youth chose humanity over religious customs, broke his Ramzan fast to donate blood to a Hindu pregnant woman and saved her life. Seikh Shakir of Peonpada here on Thursday donated blood to Anjali Malik at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH).

As per reports, Dharmendra Mailk of the town had admitted her wife Anjali to the hospital after she developed labour pain. Since Anjali has rare AB+ blood group and low hemoglobin, the doctors asked Dharmendra to arrange blood. While there was no blood matching Anjali’s blood group available in the blood bank, his efforts proved futile and her condition started deteriorating.

As Shakir is a regular blood donor, he got the information from the hospital that a pregnant woman in O&G Ward needs blood urgently. He rushed to the hospital and met the doctor to donate blood. As he was observing Ramzan fast, the doctor was reluctant to draw blood from him. “At first, even the doctors refused my offer as I was fasting. They agreed only after I took their advice, broke my fast and consumed fruit juice and some solids,” said a delighted Shakir, a Plus-III student of Phulbani Autonomous College.
Blood Bank Officer and ADMO Dr Karunakar Pradhan and members of Phulbani Voluntary Blood Association praised Shakir for his gesture. Shakir also works in a garage as a mechanic and is continuing his studies in distance mode.

