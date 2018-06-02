AG Square land vacated after 30-yr legal battle

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:After over 30 years of legal battle, the authorities took possession of 1.3 acres of land near Capital’s AG Square area on Friday. The Central Enforcement Monitoring Committee (CEMC) comprising General Administration Department (GAD), Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) launched an eviction drive in the area which will now be developed as Bhubaneswar Museum of Urban History.

CEMC deployed four poclain machines, eight excavators, eight tippers and over 200 personnel including, police and fire services personnel, during the eviction drive over the land which was allegedly illegally occupied and an educational institute - Indira English Medium School - was being run. The school was affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) but the Board later withdrew the affiliation after the fraud came to light.

Though the school closed down in 2007, the land continued to be encroached. A case was going on in this regard between GAD and the occupant. A court passed an order recently to vacate the building by May 31.

The officials said under the Smart City proposal, about 2.3 acres of land would be used for constructing Bhubaneswar Museum of Urban History. A registered youth-based organisation, Nehru Institute of Youth Affairs, would also be shifted from the area for development of the museum.

The officials asserted that once Bhubaneswar Museum of Urban History is opened for public, it would give students, youngsters, visitors, tourists and researchers an opportunity to witness the socio-economic-anthropological evolution.