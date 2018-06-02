Home States Odisha

AG Square land vacated after 30-yr legal battle

After over 30 years of legal battle, the authorities took possession of 1.3 acres of land near Capital’s AG Square area on Friday.

Published: 02nd June 2018 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:After over 30 years of legal battle, the authorities took possession of 1.3 acres of land near Capital’s AG Square area on Friday. The Central Enforcement Monitoring Committee (CEMC) comprising General Administration Department (GAD), Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) launched an eviction drive in the area which will now be developed as Bhubaneswar Museum of Urban History.

CEMC deployed four poclain machines, eight excavators, eight tippers and over 200 personnel including, police and fire services personnel, during the eviction drive over the land which was allegedly illegally occupied and an educational institute - Indira English Medium School - was being run. The school was affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) but the Board later withdrew the affiliation after the fraud came to light.

Though the school closed down in 2007, the land continued to be encroached. A case was going on in this regard between GAD and the occupant. A court passed an order recently to vacate the building by May 31.
The officials said under the Smart City proposal, about 2.3 acres of land would be used for constructing Bhubaneswar Museum of Urban History. A registered youth-based organisation, Nehru Institute of Youth Affairs, would also be shifted from the area for development of the museum.

The officials asserted that once Bhubaneswar Museum of Urban History is opened for public, it would give students, youngsters, visitors, tourists and researchers an opportunity to witness the socio-economic-anthropological evolution.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dancing since 1982, my idol is Govinda: Man behind viral dance video
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
Gallery
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with balloons in Our Lady's Girls HSS, Thoppumpady in Kochi. EPS | Melton Antony
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi