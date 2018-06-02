Home States Odisha

Bike lifting gang busted

Badambadi police on Friday busted a 4-member bike lifting gang with arrest of its members and recovery of nine stolen bikes from their possession.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Badambadi police on Friday busted a 4-member bike lifting gang with arrest of its members and recovery of nine stolen bikes from their possession.The arrested persons are Jitu Mandal (32) of Upara Telenga Bazar under Purighat police station, Akash Samal alias Akon (23) and Siba Prasad Behera alias Tima (22) of Gopalpur under Cuttack Sadar police station and Dibya Shakti Behera alias Bapi (25) of Raja Bagicha under Badambadi police station.

DCP Akhilesvar Singh said one Amrit Nayak of Arunoday Nagar on May 28 lodged a complaint alleging that his bike was stolen from his house the previous night. Following investigation, police cornered the four persons who had stolen the bike. During interrogation, they confessed to have lifted bikes from different localities of Badambadi, Madhupatna, Purighat, Sadar, Markatnagar and CDA Phase II and some areas of Bhubaneswar.

As many as 23 criminal cases are pending against Jitu in Purighat, Choudwar, Bidanasi, Badambadi, Sadar and Markatnagar police stations while Bapi is involved in 11 criminal cases registered in Purighat, Markatnagar, Badambadi, Sadar, Markatnagar and CDA Phase II police stations.  Similarly, four cases are pending against Akon in Badambadi, Madhupatna, Sadar and Purighat police stations and Tima is involved in three criminal cases registered in Badambadi, Madhupatna and CDA Phase-II police stations, the DCP said.

