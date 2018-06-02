BJD makes up on 11th day ritual of Bansidhar Panda

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Following strong criticism for not paying last respects to late Dr Bansidhar Panda, four BJD leaders attended his Ekadasa Shraddhanjali on Friday as a token presence. However, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik did not attend as he was preoccupied with other engagements.

Though the three BJD leaders wanted to save the party from further criticism by attending the Ekadasa, a tweet by his MP son Baijayant Panda said it all. Replying to a tweet, Panda said, “All are invited to the Ekadasa Shraddhanjali of late Dr Bansidhar Panda this evening at Bhubaneswar, hotel Swosti Premium. Even those who did not bother to pay last respects to him have been invited, so obviously those condoling like you are very much invited too! Plz do come .”

The BJD leaders who attended are Minister for Women and Child Development Prafulla Samal, Bhubaneswar MP Prasanna Patsani, party MLA Debasis Nayak and senior leader from undivided Koraput district Ishwar Panigrahi.

However, a large number of BJP and Congress leaders were present on the occasion. The BJP leaders included Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, former chief minister Giridhar Gamang, veteran leader Biswabhusan Harichandan, former State unit president of the party Manmohan Samal, Bhrugu Buxipatra, Pitambar Acharya, Nayan Mohanty, Sudipta Ray and Deba Choudhury.

The large number of Congress leaders who attended included president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik, former chief minister Hemananda Biswal, Rajya Sabha member Ranjib Biswal, working president Chiranjib Biswal, former minister Ganeswar Behera and party MLA Anshuman Mohanty.