Home States Odisha

BJD makes up on 11th day ritual of Bansidhar Panda

Following strong criticism for not paying last respects to late Dr Bansidhar Panda, four BJD leaders attended his Ekadasa Shraddhanjali on Friday as a token presence. However, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik did not attend

Published: 02nd June 2018 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Following strong criticism for not paying last respects to late Dr Bansidhar Panda, four BJD leaders attended his Ekadasa Shraddhanjali on Friday as a token presence. However, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik did not attend as he was preoccupied with other engagements.

Though the three BJD leaders wanted to save the party from further criticism by attending the Ekadasa, a tweet by his MP son Baijayant Panda said it all. Replying to a tweet, Panda said, “All are invited to the Ekadasa Shraddhanjali of late Dr Bansidhar Panda this evening at Bhubaneswar, hotel Swosti Premium. Even those who did not bother to pay last respects to him have been invited, so obviously those condoling like you are very much invited too! Plz do come .”

The BJD leaders who attended are Minister for Women and Child Development Prafulla Samal, Bhubaneswar MP Prasanna Patsani, party MLA Debasis Nayak and senior leader from undivided Koraput district Ishwar Panigrahi.

However, a large number of BJP and Congress leaders were present on the occasion. The BJP leaders included Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, former chief minister Giridhar Gamang, veteran leader Biswabhusan Harichandan, former State unit president of the party Manmohan Samal, Bhrugu Buxipatra, Pitambar Acharya, Nayan Mohanty, Sudipta Ray and Deba Choudhury.

The large number of Congress leaders who attended included president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik, former chief minister Hemananda Biswal, Rajya Sabha member Ranjib Biswal, working president Chiranjib Biswal, former minister Ganeswar Behera and party MLA Anshuman Mohanty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dancing since 1982, my idol is Govinda: Man behind viral dance video
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
Gallery
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with balloons in Our Lady's Girls HSS, Thoppumpady in Kochi. EPS | Melton Antony
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi